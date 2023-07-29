Loves Park community gather for the Rhythm of the heart festival

LOVES PARK -- The City of Loves Park hosted their annual Rhythm of the Heart Festival, a perfect way to enjoy the sun after days of severe weather.
The festival was founded last year after the city celebrated its 75th birthday, which was later transformed into an annual event after getting approval from the city board.
Greg Jury, Mayor of Loves Park, says this event would not be possible without the support from the community and sponsors.
"This is something that we do for the community there are a great community, plus its free," he said.
"The chamber used to do what was called the young at hearts, it was a long-lasting event they stopped doing about five years ago and when we started last year, we decided to keep this going every year, so I think it's getting a lot of positive responses."
It featured fun events including the Gentlemens club car show, showcased local artists and local food vendors, bounce houses for the kids and a local band that played all day for the community.
The festival concluded with a spectacular firework show.