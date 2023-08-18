Love Kitchen Pizza Dinner at Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD -- Residents at Rockford Rescue Mission got a cheesy lunch surprise, thanks to their long-time partnership with Little Caeser's Love Kitchen.
Through their mobile, bright orange, semi-truck, the company was able to serve over one hundred boxes of pizza to men, women and children at the mission.
Marketing and Communication Director, Ted Tonita, says he counts this as a blessing when families are able to get a hot meal and a smiling face.
"We are very blessed that Little Caeser's chose the mission to partner," he said.
"We serve up to 500 hungry and homeless men, women and children every day, so this is a wonderful blessing for us here at the mission and all the men woman and children we serve."
Little Caeser's representative said this is the best way to give back to the community.
The Love Kitchen serves more than 2,000 people without housing, disaster survivors, military and first responders.