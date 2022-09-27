Local motorsports legend honored with honorary street name

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park held a sign dedication for a local motorsports legend Tuesday.
Jody Deery the late owner of Rockford Speedway will forever be memorialized with her own honorary street. Forest Hills Road between Harlem Road and Illinois State Highway 173 has the honorary name of Jody Deery Way.
The speedway had been owned by Deery since 1959 before her death in June of 2022.
The dedication is a memorial for all of the work Jody put into her community and the motorsports world.
"If you live life with a sense of community and hard work it can really be recognized," said son, Tom Deery. " If you really put your heart and soul into what you do, take care of your community, take care of your customers and fans it really does pay off."
The Rockford Speedway will be hosting the 57th National Short Track Championship September 30 through October 2. It will be one great racing weekend to honor the legacy of Jody.
To learn more about the racing weekend or Jody Deery visit Rockfordspeedway.com