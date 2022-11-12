Local Hospital Asking Staff, Patients and Visitors To wear Masks

Rockford (WREX) — One local hospital is asking the community to wear masks inside their hospital if they have respiratory illness's symptoms.
That hospital is FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. They are requiring people to wear masks in the hospital if they are showing flu or Covid-19 symptoms.
The hospital says this rule is in place to follow CDC Guidelines that are in place. Also the hospital says if the if Stephensen County is at a high Covid-19 community level, employees, patients and visitor will be required to wear masks.