Local favorite opens restaurant inside former shipping container

LOVES PARK — Lino's Italian Restaurant has been a staple for the Rockford area the last 50 years. On Friday, November 18th, the restaurant opened a Loves Park location, this time with a twist.
The restaurant opened a new location inside of a shipping container. Something so unique, that only a few restaurants have done something remotely similar across the country. This location is online-order only, with majority of the same popular menu items offered.
Several restaurant chains would normally invest in a food truck to expand their offerings and cater to other communities, but Lino's Co - Owner wanted to take a challenge.
"My father in law gets nervous every time I bring him an idea...this idea kind of came to my head. I was able to fit all the things we needed inside of it," said Charlie Schweinler, Lino's Co - Owner.
"I needed the largest container there is out there. This is new and different, our family believed the idea, and here we are moving forward."
While Schweinler did look into other options, the shipping container seemed like the perfect fit. The new location is staffed at the moment with 15 employees. Some items are still made at the original restaurant, while a lot is also prepped inside of the shipping container, including all pizzas, which are baked to order inside of the shipping container.
"With a food truck, you have to limit your menu items, and with our pizza oven, it really couldn't fit into a normal food truck", said Schweinler.
The location is Drive - Thru only, and must be ordered online on their website.
The Loves Park location is located at 8410 E. Riverside Blvd. The hours its open are:
- Tuesday - Thursday, 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday, 4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
"We consider ourselves a large staple amongst the community and this gives us a chance to reach out them a little easier", said Schweinler.