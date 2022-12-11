Local children shop with a cop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Toys, sweaters, snacks, and a whole lot of smiles! These were some of the things seen at this years 29th annual "Presents with PB&PA" at Rockford's local Target.
On the morning of Saturday, December 10th, the Rockford Police Department gathered at the Target on East State Street to start the momentous tradition. 101 children of various ages were selected to each get a $100 allowance to buy whatever they like. Whether this be clothes, food, toys, and presents for their friends and family, the allowance went to purchasing a wide array of items.
"This is one of the events that the officers get the most excited for throughout the year," said Detective Kaera Watson, with Rockford Police.
"Every day, we do something that's changing somebody's life, to be able to come in here and have a direct affect on these kids that will remember this for the rest of their lives...it's amazing and so I'm really happy to be a part of that."
Most Christmas donations are pre - determined gifts given to children, this event puts a twist on that, allowing kids to get creative with their new found allowance.
The event was primarily funded by the Rockford Police Benevolent and Protective association unit. Police officers hit the aisles of Target, with one officer walking with each child or family around the store.
"I think its amazing what they are doing, they're giving back to the communities, and it makes the children happy," said Lisa Roman, the mother of Liliana, a young girl who participated in the event.
"I got some slippers, I got some Roblox", said Liliana as she shows off some of her new found gifts.
Several parents were showing their thankful hearts with a smile. Rockford Police plans to hopefully continue their yearly tradition, with next year being the 30th anniversary.
"So the ones that are able to get here and show up and do the event, they're so appreciative," said Detective Watson