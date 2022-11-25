Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday takes place this Saturday, November 26th, the same day as Stroll on State. Several local small businesses this year will have steals and deals very similar to Black Friday ones available for the community.
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express to encourage people to shop local across the country. The last 13 years, businesses across the Stateline have made it a priority to partake in the day, while several members of the community choose to support local shops to keep them in business.
"It's a great promotional day for our business... we want to show people what Downtown Rockford has to offer," said Shelby Starr, Manager of Bath and Body Fusion in Rockford.
Stroll on State is expected to bring in tens of thousands of people to the streets of downtown Rockford this year, which brings in even more business to local shops. Some volume coming into the stores is even more than Black Friday for some.
"It's kind of like a whirlwind day where you get it all done in one day, and we would like to potentially see that kind of spread out. It's been that way since Stroll on State started so we don't really know anything different", said Starr.
Businesses across Rockford encourage the community to come visit their local shops during Stroll on State to see what deals are available. One Rockford native shared her thoughts on supporting local businesses.
"It's important to me, for Rockford especially...I believe we have a great city and I would really like to see it thrive," said Karin Shaver, a local resident. "I always get sad when one of the small businesses close. I really want to do my part to support all the small businesses."