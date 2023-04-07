Local Businesses Look to Restore Compaines thorugh Funding from the City of Belvidere and State Representative Dave Vella

BELVIDERE -- On March 31st numerous tornados ripped through the state, causing damages to homes, popular theatres, and many local businesses - now Belvidere Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with State Representative David Vella in bringing damage funds to those companies affected.
State Representative Dave Vella says he is working closely with IEMA to understand how businesses and individuals might become eligible for disaster related funds, while also working with the Chambers of Commerce to reach out to businesses for more information.
"What the chamber of commerce is doing is great," he said.
"At this time, we are trying to collect all of the information -- who needs what, what happened, how can we help so that when we finally figure out what we can get, we can focus on the needs everybody's needs."
Three business directly impacted were ice cream shop, Sips and Sprinkles, Shortline Sushi Bar and FireBox restaurant and pizzeria. All three in the heart of downtown, all with damage. Chain business owner Russel Caldwell says it was hard to see his businesses in that state.
"Pieces of the roof of Sips and Sprinkles were torn off and the sign at the front was torn off and needs to be replaced," he explains.
"Over at Shortline and Firebox, the brick walls caved in, and the roofs of the two-story building were also damaged. I've been in communication with contractors for estimates and still have not gotten word, but it will take some time."
After the storm hit, Belvidere Chamber of Commerce took the first step in reaching out to Caldwell, however funding distribution is still in the works.
"The first starting point is initiating the conversation that we would have some losses and I think when they finally determine how much funds are available, they will be working through there system to help as many people as possible."
But while waiting, is just thankful for all the support in the restoration process.
"Belvederes' community has always supported the local businesses in town and I am sure that they will continue in the future," he said.
"When you have an active chamber that participates and cares about the city they participate and help all the time."
Right now all three establishments have temporarily repairs and are now open to the public.