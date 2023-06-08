Local artist highlighted at Cre8iv Transformational Art Celebration

ROCKFORD --- If you happen to be walking down a certain alley way downtown you may be surprised by what you see.
Just across the BMO Center on West State and Church Street, in the parking lot, is a beautiful and vibrant mural created by local artist and muralist, Chase Melendez.
This additional piece of art was newly showcased at the Cre8iv Transformational Art Celebration in downtown Rockford, a part of the Transformational Art Festival.
"This year we had 102 artists from all over the world and throughout the United States who applied to be a part of Rockfords creative mural festival," said CEO and President of the Rockford Convention Area and Visitors Bureau, John Groh.
Melendez, an Ohio native, who is two years into the program, has several murals on display throughout the area and wants to do more.
"I applied this year with my own stuff because last year I was just helping out and I applied this year with my own to try to get my own art on the wall and everything worked out for me."
Before the alley art is complete, more mini murals from other local artists will be painted on the wall across from the mural, with hanging lights creating an intentional space for residents.
"We are doing this because we know cities with art thriving communities," he said.
"A community can't exist without a thriving art scene, and we want to make sure that through endeavors like cre8iv we are demonstrating to our residents and to our visitors that there are opportunities for artists here."
At the end of the Cre8iv Transformational Arts project 41 murals will be displayed around the area with more in neighboring counties.
If you want to see more of these art pieces you can go here for a list of maps of murals in the 8-1-5.