Lee County making efforts to improve tourism with new deal

LEE COUNTY, IL - Your introduction to Lee County might look a little different during your next visit.
Lee County board approved a new tourism collaboration deal with Discover Dixon, an organization that advocates for businesses, community, and visitors by promoting economic development, cultural programs, civic engagement, and historic preservation.
"You know Lee County has approximately 34,000 residents, with about half of them living in Dixon but there is a lot going on in and out in the county," said Tom Kitson, Vice Chairman of Lee County Board.
"I mean there are a lot of events going on that we want people to know about. It's a lot of fun to go to those places and do those things."
Before the new deal, the county collected funds from a hotel/motel tax that was split evenly between the county and the city, with the county using their funds and giving it to Lee County Tourism.
However, earlier this year, the City of Dixion backed out of their intergovernmental agreement, according to Wendy J. Ryerson, Lee County Administrator.
"That made our revenue to drop 73 % percent county wide," said Ryerson.
Leaving the county to find other options to promote tourism, like Discover Dixon, a long-time organization in Lee, but first-time partner in rebranding tourism.
Amanda Wike, Executive Director of Discover Dixon says, this collaboration was paired with a grant both with the county and from the state, estimating over $180,000.
"So, what we are working on right now is a rebrand," Wike explained.
"We are planning a new logo, new face for Lee County tourism, we also are planning on bringing some influencers to try to get to see the county from other people's eyes which will help us market it to people outside of the area as well."
In a few weeks Discover Dixon will be presenting marketing options to the Lee County Board, they'll choose a new logo and later advertise to the public.