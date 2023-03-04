Laura's Salon & Spa grand opening Saturday in Poplar Grove

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Sunday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La
Salle Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Laura's Salon & Spa grand opening Saturday in Poplar Grove

  • Updated
  • 0

Laura's Salon & Spa Grand Opening

POPLAR GROVE — Laura's Salon & Spa had its grand opening Saturday in Poplar Grove.

Salon owner Laura Vilchis started her business out of the mobile salon "Laura’s Salon On Wheels," and is now expanding to a more permanent location. 

The salon focuses on privacy, VIP treatment and quality services including hair color, cuts, and waxing. 

“We want everybody to feel like a VIP. When you walk in a place, we want everyone to feel 'This is my spot, this is my time. I'm in there getting pampered, I'm going to be happy when I come out, and I'm going to want to come back again.'”

Vilchis says the ‘Pink Bus’ got such a positive response and is thrilled to extend her services. 

“We have a bigger space here. We have the same services, but we do have additions, a massage chair, tanning bed… we're growing,” Vilchis adds.  

Services are by appointment only. To book an appointment you can call or text (815) 261-8318 or visit their website

 

