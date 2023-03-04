Laura's Salon & Spa grand opening Saturday in Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE — Laura's Salon & Spa had its grand opening Saturday in Poplar Grove.
Salon owner Laura Vilchis started her business out of the mobile salon "Laura’s Salon On Wheels," and is now expanding to a more permanent location.
The salon focuses on privacy, VIP treatment and quality services including hair color, cuts, and waxing.
“We want everybody to feel like a VIP. When you walk in a place, we want everyone to feel 'This is my spot, this is my time. I'm in there getting pampered, I'm going to be happy when I come out, and I'm going to want to come back again.'”
Vilchis says the ‘Pink Bus’ got such a positive response and is thrilled to extend her services.
“We have a bigger space here. We have the same services, but we do have additions, a massage chair, tanning bed… we're growing,” Vilchis adds.
Services are by appointment only. To book an appointment you can call or text (815) 261-8318 or visit their website.