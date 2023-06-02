Lack of rain causing concerns for farming season

POLO --- Heat, heat and more heat is all the state line has seen for the past month, but local farmers are asking to the exact opposite - more rain!
Farmers had a rough start to their cropping season with almost little to no rain in the month of May and even faced dry spells in April.
Keith Poole, a farmer in Polo, Illinois, says the start of his season was perfect, but recent weeks have put his crops in a tough spot.
"We had a little rain that got the crop off to a good start, but we really haven't seen rain since," he said.
"Everybody knows how hot it's been, and it's been so dry since then and the corn and beans are getting to the point where they could use some more moisture."
At the Poole Farms, soybeans and corn are mostly planted, with daily collecting of hay that he feeds to his livestock and used for profit.
Along with heat waves, lack of moisture in the ground is another concern causing soil to be stressed and dry up. In these conditions, Poole says at times he was to pick and choose times when he can apply herbicides to the ground.
However, as all that is happening, his crops have seen some progress.
"We've had good emergence on the because of that rain on Mother's Day and so when you can get the crop up and out of the ground that's your first steppingstone to having a good harvest."
But that could all change if there is no heavier rain in the forecast.
According to Stanley Jay Solomon, Educator of Natural Resources of Environment & Energy soil conditions are worsening.
"Our corn and soybeans that are up they're in danger of running out of water because they can't grow roots fast enough to chase the water," he explains.
"We've seen pretty high evaporation rates because of the low humidity."
In the future, if rain does not fall soon, farmers will have to find alternative methods to keeping crops maintained.
"I've noticed this week that some farmers have already started irrigating their crop lands in that area trying to keep the crop going and trying to keep the moisture up so that they got good moisture and good growth out of the crop."
They only thing farmers can do is wait for more water!