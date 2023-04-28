Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens celebrating trees on Arbor Day!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last Friday of April marks 'Arbor Day' for Illinois, a day to celebrate trees, green spaces, and community education. Klehm Aboretum & Botanic Garden is celebrating by giving away as many free trees as possible.
"It's all about the importance of planting trees, tree selection, getting trees into the hands of our community, so that they can replant," the Executive Director of Klehm, Alex Mills said.
"Especially after some of the storms that have passed through this spring, so we're really excited to be a part of it and be a great community resource."
11 trees will also be planted during the event in celebration of Arbor Day.
"Trees increase property values because they make your home and your landscape prettier," said Mills.
"They provide cooling benefits, reduce heat in the summer time, by shading your home, [and] they're home for wildlife, birds, [and] animals."
The event is free admission, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28th. Other celebrations include a guided walkthrough tour at 10 a.m., and an open gift shop. Klehm is located at 2715 S Main St, Rockford.