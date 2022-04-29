Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens celebrate Arbor Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- In honor of Arbor Day on Friday, April 29, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is holding its annual celebration to underscore the importance of trees, green spaces, and community education.
The day will include a tree giveaway, free day admission, gift shop discounts, and a free self-guided walking tour.
The event will be held at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden located at 2715 South Main Street in Rockford.
To participate in the tree giveaway, watch for on-site signage that will direct visitors through a self-serve, drive-thru style in Klehm’s parking lot. Pick-up will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. The giveaway is limited to one tree per vehicle.
The free guided walking tour begins at 10am and departs from the Visitor’s Center. Participants will learn both about trees and Klehm’s origins as a tree nursery. Pre-registration for the tour is strongly encouraged, as space is limited. However, walk-ins will be permitted if openings remain.
More information can be found on Klehm’s website: https://klehm.org/arbor-day-celebration/