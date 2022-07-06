K-Cancer Organization Helps Rockford Families with Childhood Cancer

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- An youth ran organization called K-Cancer is doing their part to provide the proper resources to families with children with cancer in the greater Rockford area, through sports.
A liaison for the family is provided through a member of a sports team and checks in with families to offer services of any kind for a patient. One of the recent members is apart of the softball team. Their goal is to accommodate the patient.
Secretary of K-Cancer, Adrian Rapier, says the members go above and beyond for their patients,
"We have a liaison for the families and they reach out and figure out whatever they need. For example, if a little kid likes toys, the liaison will send out a care package that has toys and other things the child likes and give to them or even gas cards for the parents."
The objective for the youth to take charge is to help instill leadership skills, learn youth development and obtain skill on business management.