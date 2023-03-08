"It's a great job to have." Highlighting one of the few Black surgeons in the Stateline

ROCKFORD -- According to the Association of American Medical colleges, less than six percent of physicians are black -- including Dr. Marcus Adair M.D. a surgeon at OSF Surgical Group in Rockford.
"It's a great job to have, we're helping people and like to have fun doing it," Dr. Adair said.
Dr. Marcus Adair is one of the very few black doctors that specialize in general surgery.
"My surgeries involve the intestines, your gastrointestinal system, removing soft tissue, legions and hernias too, I love hernia's", he said.
Born in St. Louis, his inspiration for his career was by his mother who was also a doctor, offering a free clinic service back home. However, Dr. Adair's journey officially began when seeking a better education.
"My mother decided she would enroll me into what was called the desegregation program that I started in 6th grade."
In the program, Dr. Adair was exposed to an education that transformed his work ethic enabling him to believe that he too can receive an education he always dreamed of, later affirming his love for medicine.
"It helped me relate to people who don't look like me," he explained.
"We were the minority first of all probably 20% of African Americans were at that school and the rest were caucasian so that helped me kind of learn to get along with people who don't look like me."
But after going to medical school and witnessing more hands-on learning opportunities in an operating room sealed the deal on his main passion - surgery.
"I like the instant gratification, patients come in and tell me they have one problem or a pain they've had for 3 or so and within an hour I can reverse that pain, fix it."
His staff over at OSF, including certified medical assistant, Janet Faulkner, says watching him grow into his position after three years at the hospital is the real treat.
"He has definitely blossomed over the years," she said. "He's taken on more responsibility; his patients always love that he does minimal invasion surgery and receives so many praises for it."
Dr. Adair is currently using his platform to do outreach connecting with the community, churches and local youth.