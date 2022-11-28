Inspiring 815: Leading A Center For Those Who Honorably Served Our Country

ROCKFORD (WREX) - This weeks Inspiring 815. Eric Willard, serves as the Executive Director for the Veteran's Drop-In Center but it was full circle on how he got there.
After decades of not being involved with veteran affairs, he attended an event where he met another veteran that served in his same infantry division.
That veteran advised him to see a counselor, where there Eric would later be diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD.
It led him to receive a monthly government pension he said he didn't feel he had earned or deserved.
Eric was finding a way to donate that money and that's how he came to the drop-in center.
"It isn't me helping them and its not just them helping me, it back and forth. I am one of them, I'm not different , there's nothing haughty about me, I'm not better than anyone else, just got a different situation but we all arrived at the same place, we're all veterans," says Eric Willard, the Veterans Drop-In Center Executive Director.
Self described computer geek Eric Willard served in the Vietnam War as part of the U.S Army back in 1967.
He began volunteering with the Veteran's Drop-In Center teaching computer lessons, one of the many resources the center provides.
Willard explains the Veteran's Drop-In Center as a concept where veterans could just show up, drop in get and have lunches and dinners provided.
The center also has a clothes closet, a food pantry, and they provide haircuts and neck and shoulder massages every month.
During his time as Director Eric aims to create a warming and admiring space.
"Sounded a little corny to a couple of people at the beginning where I wanted each of us to treat everyone else that comes in here with love and respect.
Now a lot of people get a funny feeling about the word love especially older adults and stuff. You mean that guy over there I'm going to love? Well if you understood the real true meaning of love in the eyes of whatever your belief system is, that's what we need, we need you to think about love and respect," explains Eric.
Willard realized the lack of a central location for resources, often times Veterans get the run around from different agencies.
He began meeting with other agencies that provided resources for veterans in the area and would collaborate every Wednesday on ways to improve access to resources.
At first Eric met with four organizations, that number has now grown to 24.
His vision is to have one place where veterans can go to for all their needs instead of having to bus from one location to another.
Willard explains, "When we're all done with this in a year, we'll have a place for veterans to go and get all the services and support they need."
Eric says he won't be done until he sees his plan come to life but the Veterans and their success story keeps him going.
"What I find that like about coming here is the camaraderie that I get from being here and its very fulfilling," says Eric.
The Veteran's Drop-In Center receives no government money and it's entire operation is volunteer and donation based.
