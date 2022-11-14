Inspiring 815: Advocating For Adults With Developmental Disabilities

OREGON (WREX) - When we reached out to this weeks Inspiring 815, he insisted he was no inspiration, but the people he works with had so much to say about him.
On any given week you can find Steve James volunteering at the Village of Progress, a place for those often overlooked by society, a safe haven for adults with developmental disabilities.
"They're so full of energy and happiness and smiling and happy to see you and grateful for any little thing you do for them. I just like being with the folks, that what i like the most, just being with them," says James.
For the past four years, Steve has done everything at the village, from mowing the lawn, to riding bikes, to even dressing up as Santa Claus.
But their favorite thing to do with Steve is to play Bingo!
Steve says, "Its very good for your heart, its very warming, heart warming and I don't think you go ever go anywhere and help out and spend sometime with people that would make you feel better about yourself and about your community and about this place, very special."
For more than 50 years the Village of Progress has provided opportunities for these adults to socialize in a safe environment and gain real world work experience.
Steve's inspiration comes from those who run it.
"They all care, you can tell it, just being here. If you're around them you can see they care, and the dedication that they have and its inspiring," describes Steve.
But its volunteers like Steve that truly warm the hearts of these adults.
"Steve's a good friend, Steve helps me a lot," says Tony Yates, Lindenwood resident coming to the Village of Progress for years.
If you're ever in the Village of Oregon, be sure to visit the Village Bakery.
The bakery opened up about five years ago by the Village of Progress to provide more work opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, with all baked goods sold made by them!
The bakery is located at 101 N. 3d St, Oregon, IL 61061.
And if you would like to volunteer your time or make donations to the village of progress you can visit their website at: https://villageofprogress.org/
Or if you wish to visit in person, they're located at Box 418, 710 South 13th Street Oregon, IL 61061.