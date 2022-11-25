Inflation Impacting Black Friday Shoppers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Black Friday Shopping is in full swing across the nation and for some retail stores higher prices due to inflation may have had an impact on shoppers.
Now that Thanksgiving is over, shoppers are now turning their attention to their wallets as retails stores in Forest Plaza shopping center welcomed eager customers.
"Most customers are out shopping for themselves, shopping for people on their Christmas list or just getting everybody marked off their list," said Samantha McCauley, store leader at Maurices.
Prices for everyday items like gas, food and clothes have gone up, causing inflation, resulting in penny pitching tactics from consumers, but according to stores like Maurices and Torrid traffic never ceases.
The store manager of Torrid, Trisha Peterson, says for as long as she has been at the store, she has not seen any significant changes.
"I have worked in plus size retail in Rockford for 16 years," says Peterson. "There are few options for people here when it comes to plus size clothes, so there has never been a time in our stores where we were slow."
Over at Maurices, McCauley said inflation has never been in issue for anyone either.
"Inflation has never really impacted us, I think the bottom line is that our customers are wanting to look their very best so that what we do. So, I don't see that it really affects us."
As long lines and parking lots filled us, shoppers filled every store checking off themselves and loved ones off their holiday list, while taking advantage of sales in stores before switching to online shopping, like one shopper, Amanda Feltmeyer.
"The sales are pretty typical," she said. "We have done more online shopping I would say I started earlier doing more online things because it seems like the sales are still the same whether you are at home or in person."
More sales and deals will be available to shoppers next month.