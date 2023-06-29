Improvements coming to downtown Rochelle to help alleviate challenges for local businesses

ROCHELLE -- Shopping and dining in downtown Rochelle is going to become a lot easier soon, thanks to a $1.1 million dollar project bringing more parking lots and public restrooms to the area.
"I am really excited to bring our downtown to the next level, we have really been allowed by our city manager, mayor and council to be able to put some effort into our downtown," Michelle Pease, Community Development Director said.
The map above indicates where future lots will be, including one specific area, where the AV Orthopedic and Spine Surgery is located.
Business owners of Midwestern Clothing Company, Haley Brill, Alyssa Fortson and Kelsey Kersten says they expect to see more traffic, as more lots are added.
"Sometimes the lack of parking deters them from coming in, especially if there is a funeral going on at the funeral home our whole parking lot is taken up, so they don't come," said Forston.
"It will be a great idea to have, and I am excited because now we don't have to park so far, it will be more than enough space for everyone," added Brill.
Another major deal coming from the project is public restrooms.
According to city officials, adding a restroom is all for the visitors - allowing them to spend more time downtown and eliminate to use of renting porta potties when hosting major events.
Having this addition also eases the challenge most retail stores face already, according to owner, Nate and Chyenne Uhl, or Blue Flame and Decor.
"I know several of the businesses don't actually have public use restrooms and so when customers ask and the answer is no, they have to run from business to business to try to find one."
However, while some business owners like the changes, some say they'll continue to go the extra mile to make everyone feel welcomed at their businesses, and in the downtown area, including Teresa Petry, multi- owner of Artist Garden.
"A lot of people do turn to us to use our restroom and sometimes because of our businesses we can't accommodate everyone so this will help alleviate some of the problems that are happening with that situation."
Changes are set to be completed by next summer.