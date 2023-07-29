Illinois Congressman makes special appearance at Stephenson County fair

STEPHENSON COUNTY -- Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen, along with members of the Stephenson County Democratic Party, came together and rallied on issues in the community while campaigned for upcoming offices.

Officials at the fair also celebrated Democrats Day at the last day of the Stephenson County Fair.

"This is really about bringing people together; it's about bringing neighbors back to one another," said Sorensen.

"We are going to fight for our values and to me I think that has very little to do with politics of division and has everything to-do with us explaining what we value and when we talk with republicans."

Sorensen also claimed progress is on the way for the Walnut Acres nursing home in Stephenson County, saying plans of funding are in the works to help keep the building.

"My office is working with local officials to find funding through grants so we can bring that money back home," he added.

"It's a process, but we got to make sure that is grant is something we can do so we have to look through and read through all of that and then make sure that it is submitted before we take it to Washington."

In addition to this year's event, attendees celebrated the 58th anniversary of the introduction to Medicare in Illinois back on July 30, 1965.

Sorensen will make three more appearances on July 31 at Field Circle in Freeport for an event and again on August 1st both in Rockford at the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Rockford Airport.