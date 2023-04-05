"I couldn't move I was pinned and yelling help!" | More survivors speak out following Apollo Roof Collapse

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.

Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.72  3 pm 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.2

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.76  4 am 4/05        -0.01       9.20  7 pm 4/11


&&

"I couldn't move I was pinned and yelling help!" | More survivors speak out following Apollo Roof Collapse

  • Updated
  • 0
Apollo Survivor Speaks Out

LOVES PARK --- Mark Atkinson said it was a tragic and scary moment for him and his son Tyler when attending the Morbid Angel concert at the Apollo Theater on March 31st.

"We are basically standing there and then suddenly there was this explosion sound it literally sounded like a bomb was going off and then I just saw the whole roof coming down in front of my face," Atkinson said.

Atkinson planned the night as a fun heavy metal father-son duo date. He wanted to share with his son and show him his favorite music genre.

Then the unimaginable happened.

"The next thing I know I am pummeled to the ground and buried underneath tons of concrete."

As one of the many concertgoers, Atkinson said he is lucky and grateful to those who helped him in his time of need.

"I was yelling 'help!' and some people came to lift this heavy piece off me and when they couldn't' they called for more people."

He said while he was under the debris, he thought of the one person who was separated from him when the roof collapsed.

"My next concern is where is my son?"

Hours later other concertgoers and first responders were able to reunite the two.

Right now, Atkinson is currently at MercyHealth Javon Bea Hospital with a broken leg with a medal rod in his leg, a puncture in his shoulder and multiple scrapes all over his body.

After those tragic moments that will alter his life forever, he says he is beyond thankful to be alive and to the people who helped him but will always remember those impacted.

"I'm thankful that my son was not standing next to me when the roof fell.

"My prayers, thoughts, energies, everything goes out to everybody else that was there that was injured and the families of those people and especially to the victim that lost his life."

