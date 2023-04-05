"I couldn't move I was pinned and yelling help!" | More survivors speak out following Apollo Roof Collapse

LOVES PARK --- Mark Atkinson said it was a tragic and scary moment for him and his son Tyler when attending the Morbid Angel concert at the Apollo Theater on March 31st.
"We are basically standing there and then suddenly there was this explosion sound it literally sounded like a bomb was going off and then I just saw the whole roof coming down in front of my face," Atkinson said.
Atkinson planned the night as a fun heavy metal father-son duo date. He wanted to share with his son and show him his favorite music genre.
Then the unimaginable happened.
"The next thing I know I am pummeled to the ground and buried underneath tons of concrete."
As one of the many concertgoers, Atkinson said he is lucky and grateful to those who helped him in his time of need.
"I was yelling 'help!' and some people came to lift this heavy piece off me and when they couldn't' they called for more people."
He said while he was under the debris, he thought of the one person who was separated from him when the roof collapsed.
"My next concern is where is my son?"
Hours later other concertgoers and first responders were able to reunite the two.
Right now, Atkinson is currently at MercyHealth Javon Bea Hospital with a broken leg with a medal rod in his leg, a puncture in his shoulder and multiple scrapes all over his body.
After those tragic moments that will alter his life forever, he says he is beyond thankful to be alive and to the people who helped him but will always remember those impacted.
"I'm thankful that my son was not standing next to me when the roof fell.
"My prayers, thoughts, energies, everything goes out to everybody else that was there that was injured and the families of those people and especially to the victim that lost his life."