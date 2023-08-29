Hundreds of students visit RPS 205 Back to School Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The school year is drawing closer day by day and Tuesday night hundreds of students and families met their teachers before the first day of classes.

The elementary school formerly known as Conklin Elementary will now serve as International Baccalaureate (IB) at Conklin. The students were able to see their classrooms along with meeting their teachers. One of the key points of this school is the IB learner profile themes that the curriculum is based off.

Conklin's new Principal, Sarah Brenner is excited for the school year and the families that will be partaking in the new school program.

"It's really amazing because we're able to want to start something from the ground up," said Brenner. "They're choosing to come here because they want their child to learn Spanish as a second language, and they want them to learn in a hands on problem solving format."

There were multiple games, gifts, and treats handed out as students get ready for the next school year. There was also free school supplies donated by City First Church that students could pickup.

Rockford schools will have their first day of classes Thursday August, 31.