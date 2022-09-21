HOT ROD Drag Week Comes To Byron For Annual Event

BYRON (WREX) — Drag racing enthusiasts drove to Byron Dragway Wednesday for the annual HOT ROD Drag Week.
Drivers brought their best street legal drag car to test their performance and durability. The cars are not only raced but also are driven from track to track for the five day event.
Those participating in the event started in Madison, Illinois at World Wide Technology Raceway before heading to Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Raceway Park. Wednesday morning the racing started at 8 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m. before the drivers headed off to Cordova Dragway for day four. The championship race heads back to World Wide Technology Raceway Friday.
"We've had a lot of amazing competition at the track, there's a lot of fast cars here," said Betsy Bennett an event producer. "These guys are racing during the day and driving very specific routes between cities in the evenings to get to the next stop. So they have to compete on the track as well on the road."
Drivers come from all over to participate in this drag and drive week. The event is also a great way to make connections and help other drivers as they travel over 1,000 miles in five days.
"Rather than just competition and competing against one another, there is also a great group around you," said Alex Taylor a driver in the unlimited iron class. "It is a spirit of drag week, where everyone is happy to be here and have a good time while traveling with your group across the country."
To follow along for the rest of the week or watch the livestream visit motortrend.com for updates.