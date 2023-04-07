Holy Week: A Time for different religions to practice their faith

ROCKFORD -- Holy Week is the week where different religious communities come together to celebrate faith while others practice discipline and exhibit strength; here in Rockford several churches hosted services beginning on Wednesday until the final celebration, on Sunday.
Court Street Methodist Church was one of the many churches in the area to have a midday service on Good Friday and as Senior Pastor Calvin Culpepper says, it's all about celebrating Jesus Christ.
"During services we light eleven candles, and the eleventh candle obviously is Christ's candle and so we do a reading from scripture that leads up to Jesus Christ going to the cross and dying, and each time we read one scripture we extinguish one of the candles," Culpepper said.
Come Easter Sunday, he expects to sermon to a full house ready to shout their highest praise.
"It will be Hallelujah time that reminds us I can life because he lives so."
In the Islamic community, they celebrate holy week through Ramadan, which includes fasting for the entire month, based on their lunar calendar and constant prayer, according to Islamic Religious Director, Mohamed Elghobashy.
"This is the month that God revealed the holy book for Muslims which is the Quran."
At the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, thousands gather every day to pay homage to their God.
"When we pray at the mosque people usually free themselves for this month at night, especially at night so that they can attend this rotation of the entire Quran, because this is very special for us."
But will host a dinner for non-Muslims at Mosque on April 11th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For other religions like Judaism, they are remembering their God through the passover.