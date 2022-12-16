Holiday Shopping Done Locally

FREEPORT (WREX) — With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, several will hit the stores to finish up their holiday shopping. Multiple local stores also have holiday shopping deals before the end of the season.
Up until December 29th, several local shops in Downtown Freeport will be open extra late to give everyone an opportunity to shop locally this holiday season.
"When you shop local, your money stays and helps the local community so that our local businesses employ local people", said Bill Clow, the Business Engagement Director for the Greater Freeport Partnership.
"They're getting their salaries from working in those stores, and that gets re-invested in the community and helps our overall economic wellness."
Multiple shops in Freeport see their traffic go down after the holidays, despite their best efforts for year round sales, nothing compares to the holiday season.
"I think its the same struggle that every business has, which is making sure your customers know about you and what you have to offer", said Clow.
The Greater Freeport Partnership connects with local businesses in Freeport to help them succeed and provide avenues towards that success. One of those avenues being the late night shopping.
"I think that when we've seen success, is when retailers work together and give shoppers a reason to come downtown...that works really well."
Every Thursday until December 29th, multiple shops in Downtown Freeport will be open late until 7 PM. These shops are:
- Flair Boutique
- Generations Boutique
- Quiet Souls
- Rootz & Branchez
- Sports Recreation & Apparel
- Swank and Mercier Boutique
- The Langley Co
- Wall Of Yarn
"These small unique stores have something that's different, something you aren't even thinking about," said Clow.
The Greater Freeport Partnership hopes that more people shop local, to keep these shops open, and further the economy of Freeport and other cities as well.