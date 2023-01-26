Heavy Snow in the Stateline Causes Delays in School Buses

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Snowfall in the area caused some delays in school buses picking up students for classes, causing problems for parents in getting their children to school.
The main reason for this is safety. One thing Executive Director of Transportation, Michael Slife, says is acceptable when a bus is running late.
"We purposely tell our drivers to slow down or when they are calling in saying they are running late we reassure them --saying it's okay," said Slife.
Factoring in snow and dealing with a nationwide bus driver shortage is difficult enough, and adding bus delays can be a lot to take care of. However, Slife says when things get too bad with shortages, he goes above and beyond to get buses running.
"Our mechanics who fix the buses drive quite a bit, so do our supervisors," he says. "When it gets really bad our management and admiration will drive, including myself," he said.
Over in Freeport, students saw late buses but no major delays like other school districts did. The director of enrollment and transportation, Dallas Peiper says combatting methods including proper preparation and special relationship helps them plan accordingly.
"We work really closely with our country road commissioners, and I always ask their opinion when it comes to road conditions," she says.
"And if the roads are looking bad then they tell us what to do or if we need to cancel school for the day."
Both directors say in the afternoon when students are ready to head come all issue from the morning are solved.