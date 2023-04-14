Harlem High School previews Career and Technical Facility before groundbreaking

MACHESNEY PARK — Soon there will be a 27,000 square foot addition coming to the east campus of Harlem High School, near the track field, expanding the college and career pathway program and bringing more families to the school district.
Jason Blume, Executive Director of Equity Engagement for the Harlem School District calls the program as a career enhancer saying the expansion will include space for automotive, welding, construction, manufacturing, and learning spaces. It will also include a health clinic for staff and their dependents.
"We will be bringing back our auto and welding program from an offsite location to now be back on campus."
School leaders say with this new facility in their backyard students don't have to worry about seeking credit hours off campus or deal with conflicting class schedules - in exchange for real world experience to better transition into the workforce.
"We felt like we needed to have space and give them access to equipment that they would be using in their respective fields," explained Blume.
These additions to the high school also have an economic impact on the school district and Winnebago county, according to Conor Brown, CEO of Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, who says will attract more homeowners in the future.
"We've seen 13,000 people move to our county every single year, he said.
"When families move here they are looking at the available homes that are out there and what is driving those decisions are things like school districts, amenities and more."
All coupled with students gaining life-long skills.
"People can really get a lot of houses for their dollar so it does make it attractive, plus people's son and daughters are getting a good education so that really makes it an attractive situation."
Construction for the new facilities is set for August 2024 and the groundbreaking on April 17th at 10 a.m.