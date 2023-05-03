Greater Freeport Partnership looks to market outdoor attractions with tourism grant

FREEPORT — The Greater Freeport Partnership just received a $15,000 grant from the Illinois Tourism Marketing Grant Program to better market their extraordinary outdoor activities and destinations and bring more visitors to the pretzel city.
Nicole Haas, Brand Director at the Greater Freeport Partnership, says this grant will not only help with tourism but with economic development.
"It's all about increasing hotel and motel tax to our area which is why we reach out of the range in which people would stay," she explained.
Through the grant opportunity, more promotions will go towards the, 'Be A Trailblazer Campaign', including places like Jane Adams Trail, Oakdale Nature Preserve, the Pecatonica River and more.
Haas says that since Freeport is a smaller city, many aren't aware of what the city has to offer, a challenge this grant hopes to solve.
"Being a small destination or a smaller county like Freeport and Stephenson County often get overlooked, plus we have a by-pass that goes right through the county that really doesn't give you a great view we have here, so this grant allows us to broaden our perspective of who we are able to reach."
The ultimate goal of the program is to support promotional projects that increase visitation and overnight stays, thereby fueling the local economies across the state, which comes at the right time as national vacation and tourism week starts on Monday.