Governor Pritzker Announces Award for Stateline Park Districts

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Kenosha and Lake
Counties.



.Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has caused rivers
to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1000 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From this evening to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CST Wednesday was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.2 feet on 04/04/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.01  8 pm 3/01   5.0  4.5  4.0  3.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.01  8 pm 3/01         0.91       5.20  6 am 3/02


Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Governor Pritzker Announces Award for Stateline Park Districts

ROCKFORD -- Governor Pritzker awarded nearly 60 million dollars to 118 local park and recreation projects throughout the state, including two counties close to home.

During a press conference today Pritzker said, history was being made, being this was the largest amount of money ever given through the OSLAD program.

All funding is going straight to economically distressed areas, including Davis Junction in Ogle County, and The Village of Machesney in Winnebago County.

John Tolbort, Parks Trustee for the Village of Davis Junction, says before the grant, the village would use their own money to start projects but could not finish, however with $600,000 dollars now awarded they can do a lot more.

"It would help fund our phase number 2 project," Tolbert said. "That includes adding a north ball diamond, re-doing parts throughout the community, and continue development over in our smaller park."

The Mayor of the Village of Machesney Park, Steve Johnson, says he plans on using the $506,150 to relocate residents who live by the floodway.

"All of that is along the Rock River, so we are going to acquire and relocate individuals in Machesney Park on the flood way of about 7 homes."

John also added that the acquisition and demolition of properties will provide a contiguous area in the Shore Drive area for planned improvements and additions to Stone’s Landing Park & Boat Launch.

