Governor Pritzker Announces Award for Stateline Park Districts

ROCKFORD -- Governor Pritzker awarded nearly 60 million dollars to 118 local park and recreation projects throughout the state, including two counties close to home.
During a press conference today Pritzker said, history was being made, being this was the largest amount of money ever given through the OSLAD program.
All funding is going straight to economically distressed areas, including Davis Junction in Ogle County, and The Village of Machesney in Winnebago County.
John Tolbort, Parks Trustee for the Village of Davis Junction, says before the grant, the village would use their own money to start projects but could not finish, however with $600,000 dollars now awarded they can do a lot more.
"It would help fund our phase number 2 project," Tolbert said. "That includes adding a north ball diamond, re-doing parts throughout the community, and continue development over in our smaller park."
The Mayor of the Village of Machesney Park, Steve Johnson, says he plans on using the $506,150 to relocate residents who live by the floodway.
"All of that is along the Rock River, so we are going to acquire and relocate individuals in Machesney Park on the flood way of about 7 homes."
John also added that the acquisition and demolition of properties will provide a contiguous area in the Shore Drive area for planned improvements and additions to Stone’s Landing Park & Boat Launch.