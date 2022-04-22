Goodwill Industries celebrates Earth Day, encourages donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is encouraging community members to donate their gently used, unwanted items this Earth Day to help reduce carbon footprints and keep items out of area landfills.
Goodwill will be holding Earth Day donation drives at all of its locations today through Sunday, April 24th.
Donors will not only be helping to keep unwanted items out of area landfills, they will receive a receipt for their tax-deductible donation and a 20% off coupon to use at all Goodwill Northern Illinois’ stores April 22nd through April 24th.
Last year, donations to Goodwill Northern Illinois diverted over 19 million pounds of reusable items from area landfills.
These generous donations were then sold in Goodwill’s retail stores to fund community programs that create jobs and enrich the lives of people with disabilities.
Goodwill’s programs provide vital skills and training to those that need it most.
Goodwill Northern Illinois locations include Rockford, Machesney Park, Roscoe (donations only), Freeport, Sterling, Ottawa, DeKalb, Huntley, McHenry, Algonquin, Crystal Lake, and Beloit, WI.
Donations will also be accepted at the newest location located at 3068 McFarland Rd. in Rockford by Woodman’s Food Market.
Donors at this location can register to win his and hers bikes in addition to receiving a Goodwill 20% off coupon and tax-deduction receipt.
Goodwill accepts gently used clothing and linens, shoes, household items, computer and computer equipment, sporting goods, toys and games, books, DVDs, jewelry and other items.
Goodwill store customers will receive a free wildflower seed packet on Earth Day, April 22, while supplies last.
These seed packets produce wildflowers that support pollinators such as bees and hummingbirds, which are vital to almost all crops, ranging from food crops to tree reproduction.
The wildflowers also absorb carbon dioxide and give off oxygen through photosynthesis.