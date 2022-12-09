Goodwill holds GoodGRADS GED ceremony

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois held their GED Graduation Ceremony on Friday, November 9th. 21 students participated in the ceremony, being awarded their GED Diplomas.
Rockford student, Rosario Rubio, encourages those who are contemplating getting their GED, to not give up.
"Please Please keep trying. Keep pushing, you will make it. Do not give up, that's the one thing that I want to put out there, is do not give up", said Rubio.
The program allows individuals from ages 17 - 99 to sign up.
"We not only focus on the academics...we also focus on the barriers that some students might have outside of the classroom", said Shana Lovato, GoodGRADS Program Manager.
"We have a lot of diversity in our classrooms, we welcome everyone".
For more information on how you can apply for future classes and scholarships, you may visit their website.