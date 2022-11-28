Giving Tuesday - how to give back to our local community.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Giving Tuesday is here! Landing on the first Tuesday after each Thanksgiving, this year it will be on November 29th. Giving Tuesday is an internationally observed day to be generous and give back to the community. It is known as a day to give financially, by donations, or even give your time. Several companies will also match some donations as a way for them to give.
There are several ways you can give back locally right here in the Stateline as well. One being the Salvation Army in Rockford, who specifically are seeing a larger need this year than ever before. Secondly, at Carpenter's Place, a local day shelter in Rockford.
"On Giving Tuesday, our specific asks are for sleeping bags and backpacks", said Mike O'Connor, the Executive Director at Carpenter's Place.
"The reasons why folks are homeless are many and varied, but sufficed to say, there are folks living on the streets. Sleeping bags are especially essential in the cold weather here. These people need something to carry their stuff; this is our ask."
You can also give a monetary donation to Carpenter's Place and give specifically to go to one area, such as backpacks. You can also donate any other physical items for those in need by calling the Carpenter's Place phone number listed on their website, which is where you can also donate money.
The Salvation Army of Winnebago County in Rockford is also participating in receiving donations specifically on Giving Tuesday. They want to remind the community that not only can you donate physical items or money; but you can also donate your time.
Several times, one bell ringer at a Kettle Location in a shopping center can raise up to $1,000 or more in one day. With their volunteer numbers being significantly lower this season, The Salvation Army stresses how much volunteering can actually make a visible difference not only at their location, but also in the community. When it comes to monetary donations, the Salvation Army wants to remind the community that their money is being used locally to help the community right here in Rockford.
Other than this, you can donate food items that are not expired at The Salvation Army , and volunteer on their Distribution Days this December 13th - 15th of this year. For more information on how to give to The Salvation Army, visit their website.
"We just want to be ready so that when people come to us and say, “ I need food”, we have it", said Major Monty Wandling, Salvation Army County Coordinator.
"When they say, “Hey, I need help out of this poverty cycle… I need help.” We can get them in our pathway of hope and have the staff available to help them, to steer them, to guide them."