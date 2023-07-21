Getting ready for the heat: How to keep your home and car cool

ROCKFORD -- Hotter temperatures are on their way to the state line, and now is the best time to keep a close eye on certain areas of your home and car.
More people will be using their A/C units in their car, but a few people may not know how to operate it correctly, but the most important thing is to make sure you check your tires.
Scot Kochan, Service Manager at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, says during the summer, tires are more vulnerable to tears from bump roads due to the increase of air.
"Now if you've been driving the car all day and its hot and sitting outside temperatures are going to make those tires increase anywhere from 3/5/10 PSI," he added.
"If you want to adjust them at that time you can basically do a check with the tires and just drop it two to five pounds just to be on the safe side."
At home, making sure your air conditioning unit is clean is the best way to guarantee a comfortable summer.
"If it's dirty with a bunch of cotton wood, grass and clipping or anything else again just like your car radiator we need the air to run through that it may be time to clean it so it doesn't cause blockage - which can cause high electric bills because it runs longer."
If you need help changing those filters, you can call an H-VAC company or dealership for help.