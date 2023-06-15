Gearing up for 23rd annual 'Old Settlers Days' in Rockton

ROCKTON (WREX) — The 23rd annual 'Old Settler's Days' is kicking off on Thursday, June 15th, at the Rockton Fair Grounds. The four day event has carnival games, rides, foods, and a country music concert line-up.
"I don't want to say it's a lot of work because it's a labor of love. We really appreciate everybody that comes down and participates," the Co - Chair for Old Settlers Days, Carol Wright said.
"Basically they're given a donation in a roundabout way and they're having fun."
The Rockton Lions Club is hosting the event, with all the funds going straight to charity efforts in the area for those hearing and visually impaired.
"So the funds definitely go back into the community," Wright said.
"You're not just paying to come down to have fun at a party, you're actually supporting other organizations and other individuals in need."
The lineup includes performances from Mitchell Tenpenny, Markus King, Jackson Dean, and Josh Turner.
General admission to the event is $10 with concert tickets sitting between $25 and $30, and other exclusive admissions have an upcharge. All passes work for all four days. A carnival wristband can be purchased for rides. Children under the age of 12 have free admission. You can purchase tickets on their website, or in person at the entrance.
The event schedule is below:
|Thursday, June 15th
|Friday, June 16th
|Saturday, June 17th
|Sunday, June 18th
|Opens 4 p.m.
|Opens 4 p.m.
|Opens 12:30 p.m..
|Opens 1:30 p.m.
The event is located at 200 Hawick St, Rockton, IL 61072, and you can find more information on the Old Settlers Days website.