Freeport's Mistletoe Walk kickoffs November 19th

FREEPORT (WREX) — The annual event will be held in Downtown Freeport with multiple businesses opening up their doors to kickoff the holiday season.
There will be over twenty different businesses open to shop around for and music from local musicians in and out of select businesses.
The official event will begin on Saturday Nov. 19th at 9 a.m.
The downtown will be decorated for the holiday and the Hero Tree lighting will be on Sunday, Nov. 20th. at noon.
Too follow along for updates or more information visit the Mistletoe Walk Facebook page.