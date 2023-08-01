Freeport Parks continue to see improvements

FREEPORT — The Freeport Park District has been improving and renovating its parks to create a place for the community to come together, and Monday night the Park District Board took another step to improve its parks.

The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant totaling $1.5 million was approved to apply for unanimously. If the grant is approved the money would go towards projects within Krape Park. One of those projects being the Kiwanis Little Kids Playground. Other projects could include an overlook and a new South park entrance.

The grant is being written by Fehr Graham an engineering an development company. The grant will need to be finalized by the end of August.

Taylor Park will have its basketball and tennis courts demolished. There were two companies that applied with Alber and Sons being selected to demolish the structure at $9,300. According to board members they will talk with the City of Freeport to collaborate to see what could be built there in the future.

Winter Park received a new playground last year and this year there will be new landscaping added. Pizzo & Associates will plant prairie forbs (70%) and grasses (30%) to the park area. The total project will cost $10,748.18.