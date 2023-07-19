Freeport Park District celebrating National Park & Rec. Month

FREEPORT, Il. — The sound of footsteps running around the playground, ballfields, and pickleball courts can be heard all around Freeport as National Parks & Rec Month is celebrated.

Freeport Park District manages over nine properties totaling over 700 plus acres of land for the local community to take in and enjoy. This July the Park District is promoting "Where The Community Grows" for this years campaign. The community is strong with Master Gardeners helping with landscaping in Krape Park, taking to the trails at Oakdale Nature Preserve, partnering with organizations to trach kids about planting trees, and offering a place to cool off at the Read Park Family Aquatic Center.

Krape Park has seen the most improvements with a new pickleball and tennis court being built as the rise in popularity has skyrocketed. There is also a new mini golf course being built to replace a 30 year old course that fell behind the standard.

"I believe that Parks and Recreation is all about improving the quality of life for our residents in Freeport," said Ron Schneider Executive Director for the Freeport Park District. "It's very rewarding for me to see people just out in the parks, enjoying our play spaces, or participating in programs and just seeing smiles on people's faces."

There are multiple programs that are held throughout the year and especially during the summer season for kids, a favorite being the Sports Sampler that provides something for everyone.

"The Sports Sampler is a great program where you learn a different sport every session it really gives them a foundation and find out what they want to do," said Berin Jackson Superintendent of Recreation for the Freeport Park District. "Parents can sign them up for golf lessons or going into T-ball or going to Little League so it's a feeder program."

Freeport has a diverse range of parks on all sides of town from small neighborhood parks to large expanding hiking trails. Krape Park is the place to ride the carousel, go paddle boating, or take in a concert at the amphitheater. Read Park has the Family Aquatic Center to cool off, and run around at Lions Playground. Or take a hike or bike ride on the many trails offered at Oakdale Nature Preserve or Jane Addams Trail.

Makenzie Blair the Communication and Marketing Manager for the Park District is working on building community relations to have more engaging activities.

"Our hope is to continue building relationships and reach out to even more community members and get them to be engaged with Park District," said Blair. "We want to hear their feedback and what they want to see for upcoming events and programs for their local parks."

To learn more about the parks across Freeport and programs held all year long visit Freeport Park District online.