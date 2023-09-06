Freeport Park District approves improvements for Jane Addams Trail

FREEPORT, Ill. — A popular trail in the Stateline will be receiving a few makeovers when it comes to the bridges.

The Jane Addams Trail has a total of 21 bridges that span from Freeport to the Illinois, Wisconsin State Border. Three of those bridges are in need of repairs or to be taken down completely. Bridges J8 and J10 will both need to have their bridge pilings to be repaired or replaced. Bridge J13 would be replaced with a culvert and a pipe due to the small size of the current bridge.

Funding for the project will come from multiple area. The Recreational Trails Program grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will fund $200,000 of the project with the remaining $50,000 left between the partners that help maintain the Jane Addams Trail.

The Park District Board did pass the proposal unanimously. The funding will be budgeted into the 2024-2025 budget for the bridge repairs and replacements. A rough timeline will be slated for construction to begin in September of 2024.