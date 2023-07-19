Freeport family raising money to see their loved one graduate and for a bigger cause

FREEPORT, Il. — The Freeport community is coming together to help raise funds for a families trip to see their loved one graduate from Marine Boot Camp.
A lemonade stand decorated with patriotic red, white, and blue, and the Marine flag is run by Angeline Walsh who wants to go see her boyfriend graduate later this fall in San Diego. The stand started just over three weeks ago and has raised almost 3/4 of the goal of $4,000. The total amount won't all be going towards the trip to San Diego.
"Any of the extra proceeds that we make will go towards a fund so other low income families can go see their recruits graduate from boot camp," said Walsh.
The goal for Walsh and her family was to raise $2,000 to see her recruit graduate, with the extra $2,000 going towards other families. A fund will be setup with the Freeport High School NJROTC. Walsh says the community has been so supportive since she started.
"It's incredible to see so many different faces from so many different places," said Walsh. "We've had people swing out and just drop bunches of money and we offer them everything here and they want nothing back in return, It's incredible."
The lemonade stand will be open through August 19th to keep raising money for families that want to see their recruits graduate. The stand is located at 717 S. Park Blvd. Freeport, IL.