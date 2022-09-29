Freeport Community Helps Fund Bonnie Bawinkel's Funeral

FREEPORT (WREX) -- After tragic news from of the death of Bonnie Bawinkel --the woman involved in the Freeport house fire, family members are in mourning but keeping Bonnie in their memories.
Just a little over two weeks ago neighbors and surrounding areas could feel the explosion from the 4000 block of US business 20 road and two weeks later the Bawinkel family is feeling an even greater loss.
Text message updates on Bonnie seemed positive a week ago according to John Reed, Al Bawinkel's cousin...but after Bonnie's passing yesterday, her children are keeping the faith for their father who is in stable but in critical condition.
"They are also trying to take care of paper work, insurance, and everything else, said Reed.
"It's almost like they are both in a daze, it's a burn situation so they are hopeful that things turn out well... but we thought bonnie was going to do good and get out of it but and them boom, it went downhill."
"Hopefully Al can hang on."
While the family continues to wait and pray for good news...Bonnie's funeral arrangements have been set for October 8th.
Donations of $50,000 from fundraiser at the Cedarville Fire Station Feather Party will go towards funds for her funeral, and the family could not be more thankful.
Especially, Jimmy, Bonnie's son.
"Jimmy said he is making sure all the insurance policies are paid up. The stress of dealing with losing his mother, worrying about his dad and still taking care of the normal household expenses of his parents, said Reed.
"That money is going to a great cause and was such a great deal that the Cedarville fire department and people donated their money and helped the Bawinkel family out."