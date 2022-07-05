Freeport Art Museum selected as Arts Midwest World Fest partner

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT
FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orfordville, or
near Brodhead, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Durand, Harrison, Shirland and Lake Summerset.

This includes...  Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford
Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.

Including the following interstate...
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 14.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is a potentially deadly storm. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LEE
OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN,
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MCHENRY, MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Freeport Art Museum selected as Arts Midwest World Fest partner

  • 0
Okra Playground

Okra Playground. the first musical group to visit the Freeport area through the Arts Midwest program.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Modica

FREEPORT, ILL (WREX) — The Freeport Art Museum announced that Freeport has been selected to participate in the 2022-25 cycle of the Arts Midwest World Fest, which offers Midwestern communities an opportunity to experience music, language and cultures from across the world. 

Activities will begin in September of this year. Electro-folk band Okra Playground will kick off festivities with their traditional Finnish music with a twist: modern instruments and striking vocals.

The group will be in Freeport for a week, September 25th to October 1st, to present school workshops, community events, and a public concert. 

President & CEO of Arts Midwest Torrie Allen expresses her excitement about teaming up with the Freeport Art Museum for the next three years.

“We believe the creativity and community present in Freeport make it a perfect place to host artists like Okra Playground, who work to foster appreciation and understanding of global cultures,” Allen said.

However, Okra Playground and their events will not be the only ones on the docket this summer. Additional activities and events will be announced later this summer.

Arts Midwest is partially funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. 

Executive director of the Freeport Art Museum Jessica Modica explains why partnering with Arts Midwest is so important for the Freeport community. 

“Freeport has a rich cultural life, but many of us can’t travel around the world. This program brings the world to our doorstep,” Modica said. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

