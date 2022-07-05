Freeport Art Museum selected as Arts Midwest World Fest partner

FREEPORT, ILL (WREX) — The Freeport Art Museum announced that Freeport has been selected to participate in the 2022-25 cycle of the Arts Midwest World Fest, which offers Midwestern communities an opportunity to experience music, language and cultures from across the world.
Activities will begin in September of this year. Electro-folk band Okra Playground will kick off festivities with their traditional Finnish music with a twist: modern instruments and striking vocals.
The group will be in Freeport for a week, September 25th to October 1st, to present school workshops, community events, and a public concert.
President & CEO of Arts Midwest Torrie Allen expresses her excitement about teaming up with the Freeport Art Museum for the next three years.
“We believe the creativity and community present in Freeport make it a perfect place to host artists like Okra Playground, who work to foster appreciation and understanding of global cultures,” Allen said.
However, Okra Playground and their events will not be the only ones on the docket this summer. Additional activities and events will be announced later this summer.
Arts Midwest is partially funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
Executive director of the Freeport Art Museum Jessica Modica explains why partnering with Arts Midwest is so important for the Freeport community.
“Freeport has a rich cultural life, but many of us can’t travel around the world. This program brings the world to our doorstep,” Modica said.