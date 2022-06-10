Free 'Dog's Day Out' event held on Sunday

BELVIDERE -- On Sunday, June 12 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Meyer's Tails Up Farm is hosting a free community event, "Dog's Day Out."
Area residents are encouraged to bring their dog to the 18-acre property at 5390 Irene Road in Belvidere.
Activities featured include agility courses, dock diving, canine aquatics, rally, and more.
Rockford Career College will also be on-site to offer nail trimming services.
Pet owners are encouraged to bring donations for "Kibble Corner," indulge in the Cantina Taco food truck, and pose for photo opportunities.
“It’s so important for people to remember that dogs need not just exercise, but mental stimulation. This event is designed, first to be a fun and free day out with your dog, but second, to allow owners to learn new ways to keep your dog happy and healthy, “ says farm co-owner Gwen Meyer.
More information can be found at the Meyers Pet Care website or by calling 815-623-9999.