Forest Hills Lodge banquet to permanently close this summer alongside Rockford Speedway

ROCKFORD — Alongside the closing of the Rockford Speedway, the neighboring Forest Hills Lodge banquet and convention hall will also permanently close its doors this summer.
“I've been here my whole life, and worked on many events, a lot of stories, and it's a very sad day,” says General Manager, David Deery.
Deery has seen a lot during his time managing the Rockford Speedway and Forest Hills Lodge including almost everything you see along Highway 173 today.
“The speedway started and even this property was put together in 1978 - and there were farm fields around us. We were out in the middle of nowhere.”
The middle of nowhere quickly became one of the most developed spots in the Stateline, but even with decades in the fast lane the end of the Speedway is something Deery is still coming to terms with.
“We are getting some calls from people, ‘I got married there,’ and ‘I met my wife there.’ The memory lane is coming out with today's announcement,” he adds.
Event staff has helped with everything from weddings to graduations over the last 40 years.
The banquet will continue all of its events through June 1st, and move events up to closer dates where possible.
“They're disappointed they understand that it's time, there's development here and things are changing.”
Deery will enjoy the next few months taking a look in the rearview at a long-lasting legacy.
“There's a lot of history behind these walls and it's certainly sad to see that go,” he says.
After June 1st the owners will bring in auctioneers to sell off the remaining assets and the building will be demolished by August. Deery says until then, they will continue operating the Speedway as development moves forward.