'Forbes' highlights the revitalization of Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A recent article in Forbes magazine says Rockford is quote, "reinventing itself."
An article posted May 2 highlighted the efforts that the city has been making to revitalize the area.
From reinventing theater and art spaces to making breweries more vibrant, multiple projects are fueling the future of Rockford.
The article specifically mentioned key Rockford staples like the Coronado, Embassy Suites, UW Health Sports Factory, and even Prairie Street Brewing.
John Groh of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau says there are still many more projects to look forward to.
Read more on the Forbes article here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rogersands/2022/05/02/how-rockford-illinois-is-reinventing-itself