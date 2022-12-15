Fire safety "Keeping the Wreath Red"

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Fire safety is incredibly important, especially during the holiday season, when residential fires are more common. The Belvidere Fire Department is helping spread awareness on fire safety, in a unique way.
They are working to "Keep the Wreath Red". Each fire house in Belvidere has a large holiday wreath on the outside, hanging with more than 30 red Christmas lights. Each time the department responds to a fire during the month of December, one red bulb is replaced with a white one.
"Its a simple community outreach program to reduce the risk and make everybody aware that statistically, there are more residential home fires over the holiday season", said Fire Chief Shawn Schadle, Belvidere Fire Department.
When decorating your home with Christmas decorations, make sure to not overload surge protectors with decorations, do not place lights on dry Christmas trees, and more importantly, don't leave holiday lights up while asleep or when you leave your home.
"Just be aware of some of the things people might not be thinking of that could increase the risk of having a fire during the Holiday season", said Schadle
"When you put up these lights, maybe you've checked the cords, maybe you haven't, maybe you've had these Christmas lights in the family for 20 years that are old and outdated...don't plug in these cords and overload the outlets".
As of December 15th, all lights are still red, and the City of Belvidere is hoping to keep it that way. One bulb at a time, with the help of everyone in the community, we can prevent holiday fires.
"Make sure you have working smoke detectors...plan your escape...have a meeting place...and keep the wreath red," said Schadle.