Fairy Tales come to life at the Discovery Center Museum

ROCKFORD, ILL (WREX) — Polish up your tiaras, grab your shields and swords because imagination is coming to life at the Discovery Center Museum on Friday, July 22nd.
People can come in costume as their favorite princess, knight, villain, or mythical creature as part of the museum's Fairy Tale Friday.
Activities include designing a castle. creating a magic wand and crown, inventing ogre eras, and constructing a royal crest. There will also be a special planetarium show and a demonstration of magic potions. Special activities like these will be ongoing from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.
There will also be very special guests there: a snow queen and her favorite sister from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.
The cost of the event is included in museum admission: $10 per person and children age 1 and younger, as well as members, are free.
Fairy Tale Friday is possible due to support from U.S. Bank and a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
Discovery Center Museum is a non-profit organization that provides hands-on math, science and art experiences for all ages.