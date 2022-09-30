FAFSA Applications Open October 1st: Tips For Students

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Fall semester is in full swing for students at Rock Valley College, but tomorrow when FAFSA applications open -- the business will return.
Classes started on August 13th for the fall semester but for students who are applying late for classes will start October 8th, but for students wanting to apply for federal funds tomorrow it will can go towards this Fall semester until next 2024 summer.
On the application itself some questions may arise like what kind of documents are needed.
"For students and parents something that I would encourage when you go out to fill out the application is you will need your 2021 tax information so those are the kinds of are items you want to gather, said Ana Mirnic, Program Manager of Financial Aid for Rock Valley College.
Once those documents along with the entire application is completed and submitted, the process portion takes up to two weeks and after those two weeks the final application is sent back to the college for further eligibility.
"We would follow up with you again for additional information, said Mirnic, that is something I would want students and parents to be aware of."
"It's not just submitting that FAFSA application, once you've submitted it and your school receives it we'll follow up with you for additional information."
For students, freshman LaQuana and sophomore Matthew, work study students in the financial aid office, says that filling out their own applications have helped their peers.
"To me, reading the fine print is the most important part', she said, "a lot of paperwork will say they need students and the parents to be in some portions, and student won't see that so it's important to read things beforehand."
Matthew agreed adding the importance of asking questions.
"Over time though especially since I've worked with so many of them I realized that you need to be proactive with them, that is the main component be proactive and ask questions."
The biggest advice, apply apply, apply and do not wait until the last minute. If you follow these tips you will have a successful school year.