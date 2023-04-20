Expunge and Cannabis Social Equity Programs

ROCKFORD -- Organizations along the stateline are doubling efforts to reduce the number of Illinois residents who need expunged accounts from previous marijuana related charges.
One state-wide nonprofit, New Leaf, provides free legal representation or information for people who want their cannabis convictions off their record.
Peter Honigmann, one of the supervisor attorneys, says everyone he works with gets the chance to turn a new leaf.
"I mean you got these people who have suffered for all these years who are paying the price of not being able to have the jobs they wanted or the house they wanted," he said.
"Now they have that obstacle removed which is a great step forward."
Over the years this initiative brought more peace to communities, and through the many testimonies proves that these clear records are changing lives.
"We're providing services that are helping people that are in the lower class and have lower incomes, so legal aid is really trying to provide assistance in the social equity area as much as possible and new is a part of that."
Another initiative, the social equity program, benefits people want to be a part of the cannabis industry, in spite of previous convictions or arrest for using marijuana. More reformed laws are also in the works, thanks to a state organization, NORML.