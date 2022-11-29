Donate to Rockford Promise through the Walmart App

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Promise is a local Scholarship program that fundraises money to support local scholarship funds and help local high school students get a college education, debt free. Rockford Promise also has mentorship programs to help students gear their focus on furthering their education.
To help fund these scholarships, now, donating is even easier. Through Walmart online or on their app, you can round up your purchase to donate to Rockford Promise. This can be done anytime you are ordering your groceries through Walmart on either online platform. All you have to do is add a non - profit charity on your account, with Rockford Promise being an option. This can be done through a section called "Giving and Impact". You can donate to Rockford Promise, regardless from where you are ordering your groceries physically.
Many of us want to do good and we want to help out when we can...this makes it really easy and convenient for anyone to give," said Kaylene Groh, Executive Director of Rockford Promise.
"You know, here and there, as their doing their regular shopping and life time chores".
The organization is partnered with 3 different educational institutions in the area: Rock Valley College, Rockford University, and Northern Illinois University. These different institutions do have funding to offer scholarships, but they are not fully funded. For Giving Tuesday, Rockford Promise asks for generous donations.
Rockford Promise also encourages local students to apply for these scholarships, you can do this by visiting their website where application deadlines are listed.